arizona-state-uses-bag-of-tricks-to-upset-ucla

Cam Skattebo ran for a touchdown and threw for another, leading Arizona State to a 17-7 upset of UCLA Saturday night in Pasadena, Calif.

Skattebo played running back, quarterback and punter for the Sun Devils, whose head coach Kenny Dillingham pulled out a lot of stops, including position players at quarterback and taking penalties to run time off the clock deep in Arizona State territory. But the Sun Devils’ defense also shined, forcing four turnovers on downs for UCLA.

Arizona State won for the second time in three weeks and improved to 2-5 in the Pac-12 and 3-7 overall. The Bruins (3-4, 6-4) have fallen out of the Top 25 and have lost two straight.

The Sun Devils opened the game with tight end Jalin Conyers at quarterback and used five trick play or odd formation “swinging gate” plays on their offensive first series. They continued to run such plays throughout the game.

Trenton Bourguet, injured last week at Utah, led the offense at quarterback, and before the first quarter was over, Skattebo had taken shotgun snaps.

Colin Schlee got the start at quarterback for UCLA, with two quarterbacks who saw action last week, Ethan Garbers and Dante Moore, suited up but not playing.

The Sun Devils took a 3-0 lead in the second quarter after a UCLA fumble in Arizona State territory. Then the Bruins marched all the way to the Sun Devils’ 1-yard line, only to be turned away on fourth and goal.

The Bruins’ next possession got to the Arizona State 9-yard line, and again, the Sun Devil defense turned away UCLA on fourth-and-short.

In the third quarter, the visitors put together a 99-yard drive capped off by Skattebo’s 25-yard touchdown pass to Elijhah Badger on third-and-10 at the 1:59 mark. Skattebo sealed the win after UCLA responded with Logan Loya’s 16-yard touchdown catch from Schlee.

Skattebo raced 17 yards for a touchdown with 3:07 to play, and UCLA ran out of time.

–Field Level Media