Arkansas football recruit dies in ATV accident

Arkansas defensive tackle recruit Dion Stutts died in an ATV accident this week. He was 18.

He crashed Tuesday on his family’s property in Batesville, Miss., the Panola County sheriff confirmed.

Stutts was a three-star recruit who committed to the Razorbacks’ Class of 2024 in March.

“We are heartbroken over the passing of Dion Stutts,” the Arkansas football team said in a statement. “He was a tremendous young man with a bright future ahead of him. We were as excited to add him to our program as he was to be a Razorback. Our thoughts and prayers are with his mother Shante and father Dino along with his entire family as they deal with this loss.”

–Field Level Media

