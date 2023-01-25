Arkansas has no problems in downing LSU

Davonte Davis scored a game-high 16 points to lead four Arkansas players in double figures as the Razorbacks cruised to a 60-40 victory over visiting LSU in Southeastern Conference play on Tuesday in Fayetteville, Ark.

Davis shot a near-perfect 7 of 8 from the field, including 2 of 2 from 3-point range, to go along with seven rebounds and three assists, while Anthony Black added 14 points, seven rebounds and three assists.

Arkansas’ Ricky Council IV chipped in 10 points, six rebounds and a game-high seven assists, with Makhi Mitchell finished with 10 points on 4-of-6 shooting to go along with a team-high eight rebounds.

The Razorbacks (14-6, 3-5 SEC), who never trailed and led by as many as 25 points in the second half, shot 23 of 51 (45.1 percent) from the field, including 5 of 13 (38.5 percent) from 3-point range.

LSU (12-8 ,1-7), which has dropped seven straight games, was led by KJ Williams’ nine points and game-high 11 rebounds. Adam Miller also scored nine points, while Trae Hannibal added eight points and five rebounds.

The Tigers shot 14 of 54 (25.9 percent) from the field, including a woeful 1 of 9 (11.1 percent) from beyond the arc

After LSU trimmed Arkansas’ 24-point halftime advantage to 46-35 following Hannibal’s dunk, the Razorbacks put the game away with a 13-3 run to take a 59-38 lead following Mitchell’s slam with 3:48 to go.

The Razorbacks, who won their second straight game, closed the first half on a 23-3 run to take a 38-14 halftime lead.

Davis scored 12 points and Black added 10 in the first 20 minutes for Arkansas, which shot a scorching 15 of 26 (57.7 percent) from the field before the break, including a red-hot 4 of 7 (57.1 percent) from beyond the arc.

LSU was led by Williams’ six points, while Hannibal added four.

The Tigers were terrible offensively, going an abysmal 3 of 25 (12 percent) from the field prior to halftime, including missing all three of their 3-point shots.

