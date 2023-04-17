arkansas-lands-another-portal-prize,-louisville-pg-el-ellis

Louisville point guard El Ellis paused his NBA mission and will spend next season at Arkansas.

Ellis said Monday via Instagram that he’s committed to joining the Razorbacks after considering Clemson, Pitt, Florida, Georgia, Ole Miss and others.

Ellis posted a team-high 17.7 points and 4.4 assists in 2022-23, starting all 32 games for the Cardinals. He had 13 20-point games last season and faced Arkansas in the Maui Invitational last November.

Ellis said on March 22 he planned to test the NBA draft while maintaining his eligibility. He was a two-time junior college All-American at Tallahassee (Fla.) Community College before spending two seasons at Louisville.

He becomes part of the transfer tidal wave into Fayetteville, Ark., this spring that is now ranked the No. 1 transfer class by On3.

Along with Ellis, Arkansas has transfer commitments from Jeremiah Davenport (Cincinnati), Tramon Mark (Houston), Khalif Battle (Temple) and Keyon Menifield (Washington).

