Arkansas loses Anthony Black to NBA, lands Khalif Battle

Arkansas freshman guard Anthony Black declared for the NBA draft on Wednesday, the same day that the Razorbacks picked up a commitment from Temple transfer Khalif Battle.

Black is expected to be a lottery pick in the upcoming draft, ESPN’s No. 8 prospect.

“Being one and done was always a goal of mine, but it wasn’t something I necessarily expected to happen,” Black told ESPN. “Coming in, I was focused on winning games and getting better, knowing the rest will take care of itself.

The 6-foot-7 Black averaged 12.7 points, 5.1 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 2.1 steals in 36 starts this past season. The Hogs also lost freshman Nick Smith Jr. to the draft.

Arkansas landed 6-5 Battle on Wednesday. The guard averaged 17.9 points in 27 games (eight starts) for Temple this past season, his third with the Owls. He began at Butler in 2019-20.

Battle has one season of eligibility remaining. He averages 12.6 points in 69 career games (19 starts) in four seasons.

