arkansas-manhandles-georgia

Nick Smith Jr. scored 26 points as Arkansas cruised to a 97-65 victory over Georgia in Southeastern Conference play on Tuesday in Fayetteville, Ark.

Smith finished 9 of 14 from the field, including 5 of 8 from 3-point range, for the Razorbacks (19-9, 8-7 SEC), who won for the fifth time in their past seven games.

Ricky Council IV had 22 points and four assists for the Razorbacks, while Anthony Black chipped in 10 points and a game-high eight assists. Jordan Walsh had nine points and seven rebounds.

Arkansas shot a red-hot 37 of 58 (63.8 percent), including a sizzling 11 of 20 (55 percent) from 3-point range.

The Razorbacks scored 20 points off Georgia’s 13 turnovers, while the Bulldogs mustered just six points off Arkansas’ five miscues.

Georgia (16-12, 6-9) was led by Kario Oquendo’s 20 points, while Jabri Abdur-Rahim had 12 points. Justin Hill added 10 points and Braelen Bridges finished with eight points and a game-high eight rebounds.

The Bulldogs shot 19 of 52 (36.5 percent), including 6 of 18 from beyond the arc.

After leading by 20 at halftime, Arkansas resumed where it left off by opening the second half with a 15-6 run. The Razorbacks took a 58-29 advantage following Makhi Mitchell’s dunk with 15:37 to play.

Arkansas dominated from the opening tip, jumping out to a 23-8 advantage following Smith’s 3-pointer with 9:57 left in the first half. Council’s reverse two-handed slam stretched the lead to 31-11, with the Razorbacks going on to take a 43-23 halftime advantage.

Council scored 14 points and Smith added eight in the first 20 minutes for Arkansas, which shot a scorching 19 of 32 (59.4 percent) before the break, including 3 of 9 from beyond the arc.

Georgia was led by Oquendo’s 10 first-half points, but no other Bulldog scored more than three.

The Bulldogs shot 8 of 22 (36.4 percent) prior to halftime, including 2 of 5 from distance.

