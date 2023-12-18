arkansas-qb-kj-jefferson-enters-transfer-portal

Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson is in the transfer portal, several outlets reported Monday.

As a graduate transfer, Jefferson will be immediately eligible to play in 2024.

Jefferson has spent five years with the Razorbacks and thrown for 7,911 yards, 67 touchdowns and 18 interceptions on 65.1 percent passing. In 2023, his numbers took a slight dip from recent seasons with 2,107 yards, 19 touchdowns and a career-high eight picks.

Jefferson also ran for 447 yards and two touchdowns in 2023 and has gained 1,876 yards rushing and scored 21 rushing touchdowns over five seasons.

During Jefferson's time on campus, Arkansas recovered from some lean years to go 9-4 in 2021 (with an AP ranking as high as No. 8) and 7-6 in 2022. But the Razorbacks fell to 4-8 (1-7 SEC) in 2023, and the program hired its former head coach, Bobby Petrino, as the new offensive coordinator under Sam Pittman.

Jefferson hails from Mississippi and was a four-star prospect coming out of high school. He earned MVP honors at both the Outback Bowl after the 2021 season and the Liberty Bowl after the 2022 campaign.

--Field Level Media

