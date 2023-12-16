arkansas-qb-kj-jefferson-to-enter-transfer-portal

Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson will enter the transfer portal, he announced in a social media post Saturday.

"It has been a dream to be captain and QB1 at the University of Arkansas," Jefferson wrote on Instagram. "Accomplishing those records and being mentioned amongst the great QBs in Razorback history was an honor, but the memories and friendships I've made with my coaches and teammates along the way are what I'll cherish the most.

"To the fans, I can't express my gratitude enough for all of the support I've received from this great state. I hope you've enjoyed watching me grow as a man and a player as much as I've enjoyed representing this state and university. You accepted me as one of your own, and for that, I'm forever grateful and in your debt."

The 6-foot-3, 247-pound Sardis, Miss., native totaled 7,911 yards passing and 67 touchdowns in his career at Arkansas. Prior to 2023, he had two straight seasons where he rushed for at least 600 yards and six touchdowns.

Arkansas finished the 2023 season a disappointing 4-8 with Jefferson throwing for a career-low 2,107 yards and eight interceptions, and only adding 447 yards and two touchdowns via the ground.

However, his previous three seasons as a starter did enough to establish his talent, and he is expected to be an attractive QB option in the portal, with schools like South Carolina and Auburn as possible destinations for Jefferson.

In a 44-20 win over Florida International in November, Jefferson broke Brandon Allen's school record of 64 TD passes and Tyler Wilson's passing yardage mark of 7,765 yards.

Before Jefferson officially stated his intentions, Arkansas grabbed Boise State transfer quarterback Taylen Green via the portal on Dec. 12.

--Field Level Media

