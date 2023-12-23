armed-forces-bowl:-air-force-runs-all-over-james-madison

Emmanuel Michel rushed for 203 yards and a pair of touchdowns on 35 carries as Air Force beat James Madison 31-21 on Saturday at the Armed Forces Bowl in Fort Worth, Texas.

Michael headlined a fierce rushing attack for the Falcons (9-4), who totaled 351 yards on the ground. John Lee Eldridge III had 78 of those yards on eight touches, and quarterback Zac Larrier ran for a touchdown.

Larrier attempted just five passes, completing three for 45 yards and a touchdown.

Meanwhile, the Dukes (11-2) totaled just 35 yards on 19 carries in their first-ever bowl game in program history. Jordan McCloud went 20-for-33 passing for 248 yards, three touchdowns and an interception.

Elijah Sarratt had eight catches for 115 yards for James Madison. Phoenix Sproles was on the receiving end of two of McCloud's scoring passes.

McCloud's 5-yard touchdown pass to Kaelon Black pulled the Dukes within 21-14 with 9:11 remaining in the third quarter.

But Air Force kept JMU at arm's length, as Larrier's scoring plunge from 1 yard out punctuated a 75-yard march and re-established the Falcons' 14-point cushion.

Matthew Dapore provided some insurance with a 26-yard field goal with 8:20 left in the game to make it 31-14.

McCloud forged the final score with 3:10 remaining, connecting with Sproles for a 7-yard touchdown.

Michel gave Air Force a 7-0 lead when he rushed for a 1-yard touchdown with 8:11 left in the first quarter.

The Dukes responded with a seven-play, 75-yard drive that ended with McCloud's 18-yard scoring strike to Sproles.

McCloud was picked off by Johnathan Youngblood early in the second quarter, and the Falcons turned the takeaway into points, going up 14-7 thanks to another 1-yard TD from Michel. Eldridge had rushed for a gain of 51 two plays earlier.

Larrier closed the first half with a bang, finding Jared Roznos for a 42-yard touchdown that sent Air Force into the break with a 21-7 advantage.



