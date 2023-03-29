army-tabs-kevin-kuwik-as-its-next-coach

Army named Butler assistant Kevin Kuwik as its next head coach on Wednesday.

Kuwik has more than 20 years’ experience in coaching but also is a military veteran. He served in Iraq and earned a Bronze Star for meritorious service, the highest merit award granted by the Army, according to his Butler bio. He was honorably discharged in 2006 and then resumed his coaching career full-time at Ohio after an 18-month leave of absence for his service.

He worked with Butler coach Thad Matta at Ohio State as video coordinator, then held assistant coaching positions at Dayton and Davidson before reuniting with Matta at Butler in 2022.

“Kevin is uniquely qualified to develop our cadets as both athletes and leaders of character while fulfilling our goal of winning a Patriot League Championship,” Army director of athletics Mike Buddie said. “His experiences at several great institutions as well as his time in the Army will translate well to the culture at West Point.”

Kuwik is champing at the bit to get started with Army.

“What an amazing honor for my family and me. We could not be more thankful to Mike Buddie and his entire leadership team for their belief in me,” Kuwik said. “I am excited to get to work with a special group of young men, producing not only winners but future leaders and defenders of our nation.”

Kuwik replaces Jimmy Allen, who mutually parted ways with the institution earlier this month.

The Black Knights went 17-16 (10-8 Patriot League) this season for the second winning campaign during Allen’s stint. Allen was 98-112 in his seven seasons. His final game was a 91-74 loss to Colgate in the semifinals of the Patriot League tournament.

–Field Level Media