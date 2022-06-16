Arsenal in talks to to sign Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus

Arsenal are in talks to sign Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus in this summer transfer window, according to Sky Sports. The Gunners are in the market to sign a frontline forward, following the departures of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in January and Alexandre Lacazette at the end of this season.

According to Sky Sports, Arsenal are one of a many clubs interested in Gabriel Jesus, who is believed to want out of Manchester City for more guaranteed playing time, which could not be promised to him by City manager Pep Guardiola.

It is understood that 25-year-old Brazilian is valued by the Citizens at around £50m and Arsenal are interested in his service. Read Also: Watch video: Darwin Nunez signs for Liverpool

The Gunners are managed by Mikel Arteta, who worked with Jesus during his time at Manchester City and he Spaniard is hoping to reunite with the striker at the London club.

Jesus scored 13 goals last season and contributed 12 assists from 28 starts in all competitions during the campaign as Manchester City successfully retained the English Premier League title over Liverpool.

The arrivals of top striker Erling Haaland and the talented Julian Alvarez are likely to reduce the playing time of Jesus with the defending champions and with a World Cup place with Brazil on the line this coming winter, he doesn’t want to take the chance at not playing enough football.

Arsenal are desperate to replace Aubameyang and Lacazette and they believe that Jesus, who already knows his way around the club, is the perfect fit to come in and hit the ground running.

Jesus was supposed to be the man to replaced Sergio Aguero after he arrived at the club from Brazilian side Palmeiras in 2016.

However, although he’s scored 95 goals in 236 appearances with the Premiership side, Guardiola hasn’t been fully putting his trust in the Brazilian which has triggered his intentions to leave the club.