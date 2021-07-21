Arsenal pull out of USA trip after positive COVID tests

LONDON — English Premier League club Arsenal will not make its scheduled trip to the United States for a preseason tour due to COVID-19 issues, the club announced on Tuesday.
The Gunners were slated to travel to Florida, USA, as part of their preseason preparations for the upcoming season, but the club revealed that the trip is now off because of “a small number of positive COVID tests.”
“Following a small number of positive COVID tests among the planned party to travel to America tomorrow, we have sadly been forced to withdraw from the Florida Cup,” the club said in a statement on Arsenal.com.
- July 21 Tokyo Olympic Games TV and live streaming schedule
- How to watch and follow Jamaica vs Costa Rica live!
“This difficult decision is based on ensuring the health and wellbeing of our players and staff.
“We fully understand what a disappointment this is for our supporters in America who were looking forward to seeing us compete in the Florida Cup as part of our pre-season build up.
“Our apologies also go to the organisers of the Florida Cup who had done a fantastic job making the preparations and our partners who had arranged events around our participation in the competition.”
The club also said that the members who tested positive and were among the planned party to travel to the U.S. on Wednesday, are not showing symptoms, but have been self-isolating at home.
“We are glad to say the members of staff are not currently displaying any COVID symptoms. They are now in self-isolation at home,” the statement continued.
“We are now making alternative arrangements in line with the Premier League protocols to continue our preparations for the new season. We hope everyone understands this difficult situation which is beyond anyone’s control.”