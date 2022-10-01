Arsenal vs Tottenham; How to watch today? Who starts and what time is kick-off?

LONDON —— Arsenal will look to beat Tottenham and stay atop of the English Premier League standings while Spurs will aim to hand the Gunners a second defeat of the season and replace them at the top! You can watch and follow all the live streaming, results and update coverage of this North London clash today!

How To Watch and Follow Live?

Live updates and videos are HERE. Follow live text commentary and live radio and audio streaming HERE. CLICK HERE to listen to the live stream. Watch live television coverage and streaming on NBC Sports. Click Here to watch all the action online. Also sign up for a free trial at fuboTV in the USA to start watching. Arsenal v Tottenham starting time is 7:30 ET.

Team news – Martin Odegaard & Oleksandr Zinchenko start

Arsenal v Tottenham (7:30 ET)

Leaders Arsenal have made two changes from the side that eased to a 3-0 win at Brentford before the international break, with captain Martin Odegaard and fellow standout Oleksandr Zinchenko returning from injury to replace Fábio Vieira and Kieran Tierney, who have both been dropped to the bench.

Who is starting today for Tottenham vs Arsenal?

Dejan Kulusevski out

Meanwhile, manager Antonio Conte makes three adjustments to his Tottenham team that won 6-2 at home to Leicester City the last time out and the travelers will be aiming to make up the one-point difference between the two teams with a victory today. Read More News: English Premier League result- Arsenal beat Crystal Palace 2-0 in season opener

After scoring a hat-trick off the bench against the Foxes in the last Premier League fixture before the break, forward Son Heung-Min has been rewarded with a starting place and will play alongside Richarlison and Harry Kane.

Conte Emerson Royal and Cristian Romero also return to the starting line-up as Davinson Sánchez and Ryan Sessegnon drop to the bench.

However, Dejan Kulusevski misses out after returning from international duty for Sweden with a hamstring problem which is a big setback for Spurs.

Who Leads The English Premier League Standings?

Arsenal head into the games sitting atop of the English Premier League standings with 18 points after seven games, while Tottenham have 17 points in third place, and sit behind second-place Manchester City on goal difference.

Tottenham XI: Lloris, Dier, Romero, Lenglet, Emerson, Perisic, Bentancur, Hojbjerg, Heung-min, Richarlison, Kane. Subs: Forster, Doherty, Skipp, Sánchez, Gil, Sessegnon, Spence, Sarr, Bissouma.

Arsenal XI: Ramsdale, White, Gabriel, Saliba, Zinchenko, Partey, Xhaka, Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli, Jesus. Subs: Turner, Tierney, Nketiah, Holding, Tomiyasu, Vieira, Lokonga, Nelson, Marquinhos.