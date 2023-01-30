Arsenal’s last-minute interest in Chelsea’s Jorginho and Brighton’s Caicedo?

As the transfer window draws to a close, Arsenal’s interest in two midfielders has been making headlines. According to The Athletic, the Gunners have expressed an interest in signing Chelsea’s Jorginho, whose future at Stamford Bridge remains uncertain. Meanwhile, Arsenal remains in the market to strengthen their midfield after two bids for Brighton’s Moises Caicedo were rejected.

Arsenal Transfer News Breakdown

Jorginho STORYLINE: A Midfield Option for Arsenal The Italian midfielder, Jorginho, is out of contract at the end of the season, and with Chelsea close to finalizing a £105m deal for Benfica’s Enzo Fernandez, his future at the club is in question.

According to the report, Jorginho is one of several midfield targets Arsenal is considering before the transfer window closes on Tuesday at 11:00 pm.

Moises Caicedo STORYLINE: A Third Bid for the Gunners? Arsenal is still on the lookout to strengthen their midfield, especially after Thomas Partey went off with a rib injury in the FA Cup defeat at Manchester City and Mohamed Elneny’s knee injury still requires further evaluation.

The Gunners have already had two bids for Brighton’s Moises Caicedo rejected, but The Sun reports that Arsenal is considering making a third bid for the player. The new bid would be in the region of £70 million with £5 million worth of add-ons and would be a club-record transfer for Arsenal, surpassing the £72 million spent on Nicolas Pepe.

However, Brighton is reportedly holding out for £80 million.

BOTTOM LINE – Thomas Partey’s Injury: What We Know So Far Thomas Partey went off with a rib injury in the FA Cup defeat against Manchester City, but it is thought that the problem is not serious and that he will be back soon.

No further information has been confirmed regarding the extent of Mohamed Elneny’s knee injury.

Arsenal Manager’s Perspective: Gunners manager, Mikel Arteta, is looking to add to his squad before the end of the window but remains satisfied with his existing options if nothing materializes.

Brighton’s Moises Caicedo: What’s Next? Brighton players have Monday and Tuesday off following their 2-1 win over Liverpool in the FA Cup fourth round on Sunday.

Manager, De Zerbi, will then assess whether Caicedo, expected back in training on Wednesday, is ready to feature against Bournemouth on Saturday.