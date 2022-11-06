Aston Villa vs Manchester United: How to watch live today?

VILLA PARK —— Cristiano Ronaldo captains Manchester United and Alejandro Garnacho makes his first Premier League start in today’s English Premier League clash against Aston Villa at Villa Park. Starting teams, live streams and TV channels for this game. Watch Live streaming in the USA on Peacock

Ronaldo has been the captain’s armband for Manchester United in place of the suspended Bruno Fernandes as there are three changes to the Red Devils team that beat West Ham last weekend. Regular club skipper Harry Maguire is only on the bench again.

Victor Lindelof comes in for Maguire, while Alejandro Garnacho has been handed a first Premier League start with Anthony Elanga dropping to the bench. READ MORE: Erling Haaland scores winner; Man City beat Fulham 2-1 – free match highlights

Meanwhile, former Arsenal boss Unai Emery, in his first match as Aston Villa manager, makes two changes to the Aston Villa starting line-up that was beaten 4-0 by Newcastle United prior to him taking the reins.

Lucas Digne returns in place of former Manchester United man Ashley Young, while Jacob Ramsey comes back in to bolster the midfield. Danny Ings, the club’s top scorer this season, is only among the substitutes today with Ollie Watkins leading the attack.

Manchester Unitted are undefeated in 35 of their last 38 matches against Aston Villa in all competitions.