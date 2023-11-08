auburn-adds-five-star,-four-star-recruits-to-2024-class

The Auburn men’s basketball coach Bruce Pearl and the Tigers had a huge recruiting day on Wednesday, officially signing five-star guard Tahaad Pettiford and getting a verbal commitment from four-star small forward Jahki Howard.

Pettiford, who had committed to Auburn in February, is a 6-foot-1 senior from Hudson Catholic High School in Jersey City, N.J. He is rated in the 247Sports Composite as No. 26 in the Class of 2024, second among point guards and third in all of New Jersey.

The 6-6 Howard, who played for the Overtime Elite league in his native Atlanta, is ranked in the 247Sports Composite as No. 76 in this senior class, 19th among small forwards and eighth in the state of Georgia.

Howard visited Auburn on Saturday, according to 247Sports, and picked the Tigers over finalists Arkansas, Arizona State and Georgia Tech.

–Field Level Media