auburn-big-johni-broome-withdrawing-from-nba-draft

Auburn big man Johni Broome is taking his name out of the NBA draft and returning for another season with the Tigers, he announced Monday.

“Unfinished business,” Broome wrote on social media. “Can we run it back auburn family?”

Broome transferred to Auburn after two seasons at Morehead State. He averaged 14.2 points, 8.4 rebounds and 2.4 blocked shots per game in 2022-23 and earned All-SEC second-team honors.

In three seasons between Morehead State and Auburn, Broome has career averages of 15.0 points, 9.3 rebounds and 2.7 blocks over 97 games (94 starts).

Wednesday is the deadline for players to withdraw from the NBA draft if they want to retain their NCAA eligibility.

