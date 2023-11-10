auburn-takes-on-se-louisiana-in-home-opener

The Auburn Tigers look to secure their first win of the season when they play host to Southeastern Louisiana on Friday night.

The Tigers lost 88-82 to No. 20 Baylor on Tuesday in their season opener, which was played in South Dakota.

Despite the loss, it was a promising start for highly touted freshman point guard Aden Holloway, who poured in 19 points on 6-of-15 shooting. He hit four 3-pointers and also dished out six assists.

“You talk about putting him in a tough spot? But look, he’s born to be in a tough spot. This is what he relishes,” Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl told AL.com ahead of the game.

The Tigers had their 12-game season-opening win streak snapped but have a lot of potential going into the season, especially with players such as Holloway and preseason All-SEC pick Johni Broome, who has been named to the Naismith Trophy Preseason Watch List.

Broome has 47 career double-doubles, his latest one coming against the Bears as he scored 16 points and pulled down 11 rebounds.

Southeastern Louisiana entered the season as the Southland Conference favorite and beat NCAA Division II Delta State 90-71 in its opener Monday. Roger McFarlane paved the way with 14 points and also grabbed five rebounds for the Lions.

McFarlane is a preseason all-conference pick and started 31 games a season ago for the Lions and averaged 12.3 points and 8.2 rebounds. He’s ready to build on that successful sophomore campaign.

“I just have to continue to be a leader and be consistent, and as long as I’m consistent with that, everything else will fall in line,” McFarlane told the LionUpNetwork. “The shots will come and everything else will come along. I have to have the mindset of winning first and everything else will take care of itself.”

Friday’s game marks the first time Auburn and Southeastern Louisiana have faced off since Dec. 31, 2008, when the Tigers won 77-65.

