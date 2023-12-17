auburn-uses-defense-to-take-care-of-usc

Aden Holloway led five Auburn scorers in double-figures with 15 points, Johni Broome blocked four shots, and the Tigers sent visiting Southern California to its third consecutive loss with a 91-75 decision on Sunday at Auburn, Ala.

Auburn (8-2) used a stifling, full-court pressure defense to force USC into 15 turnovers. The Tigers converted takeaways into 19 points, while the Trojans mustered only five points on eight Auburn turnovers.

The Tigers came away with nine steals, led by Dylan Cardwell's three. Tre Donaldson came away with two, and four Auburn players swiped one each.

When USC (5-5) was able to get looks at the rim, the Tigers defense persistently challenged. Cardwell joined Broome in protecting the paint, blocking a pair of shots.

Overall, the Trojans shot just 24 of 60 (40.0 percent) from the floor compared with Auburn's 29 of 61 (47.5 percent). The Tigers went 8 of 21 from 3-point range to USC's 6 of 19, with Holloway's 4 of 7 leading the way for Auburn.

Holloway dished six assists to pace Auburn to 18 assisted field goals. Just nine of USC's baskets were scored on assists.

The Tigers pounced ahead early, building a 16-point lead with eight minutes to go in the first half. Any time USC began to chip away at the deficit, Auburn responded.

The Tigers' lead grew to as many as 23 points in the second half.

Jaylin Williams scored 14 points for Auburn, Denver Jones added 12, and Broome and Cardwell each scored 11.

All 11 Tigers who played recorded at least three points. Seven went for seven points or more as Auburn won its third straight.

USC's Boogie Ellis led all scorers with 22 points. Isaiah Collier and Oziyah Sellers each scored 13 points. In his second appearance for the Trojans, Bronny James came off the bench to notch five points and a pair of rebounds.

--Field Level Media

