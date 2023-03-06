College Basketball News

Austin Peay fires basketball coach Nate James

March 6, 2023
    Austin Peay fired men’s basketball coach Nate James after two seasons.

    “We strive for excellence in all aspects of this athletics department,” Austin Peay athletic director Gerald J. Harrison said in a letter posted to his department’s website on Monday. “To be candid, our basketball program, both on and off the court, has not lived up to those expectations. While I understand this decision may be questioned after just two seasons, it is my job as the leader of Austin Peay Athletics to do my best to ensure we do everything with an eye toward our future and achieve the lofty goals we’ve set for ourselves.”

    James became Austin Peay’s head coach on April 2, 2021, appointed by Harrison.

    In his first season in 2021-22, the Governors finished 12-17 (8-10 Ohio Valley Conference). Moving to the Atlantic Sun Conference this season, Austin Peay was 9-22 overall, 3-15 in conference.

    James, 45, who played for coach Mike Krzyzewski at Duke (1996-2001), played international basketball from 2003-08, then returned to the Blue Devils as assistant strength and conditioning coach before becoming an assistant coach in 2009-10. He became the first person to win a national championship at Duke as both a player and coach. He was promoted, along with current Duke coach Jon Scheyer, to associate head coach after the 2018 season.

    Harrison said the Clarksville, Tenn., school would begin a national search for James’ successor immediately.

    –Field Level Media

