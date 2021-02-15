Australian Open 2021 Day 9 Order of Play: Feb. 16
MELBOURNE – Here is the order of play on the main show court on the ninth day of the Australian Open 2021 on Tuesday. Action on the day begins at 8:30 PM ET (Monday night) and ESPN3 will provide the live streaming coverage.
The highlighted matchup on Day 9 will come in the women’s single where No. 2 Simona Halep of Romania will take on American No. 10 Serena Williams in the quarterfinal.
This quarterfinal matchup will take place at Rod Laver Arena and the coverage is slated for 3:00 AM ET.
Williams is listed as the -137 favorite, while Halep is a +110 underdog, according to the latest sports betting odds.
Also on the women’s side, No. 3 Naomi Osaka of Japan will meet Taiwan’s Hsieh Su-wei.
The men’s single playing on Rod Laver Arena will see No. 1 Novak Djokovic of Serbia battling with No. 6 Alexander Zverev from Germany. This matchup will begin at 5:00 AM ET.
No. 18 Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria against Russian Aslan Karatsev will begin at 11:00 PM ET. ESPN2 and ESPN3 will provide the television and live streaming coverage.
ROD LAVER ARENA
Hsieh Su-wei (Taiwan) v No. 3 Naomi Osaka (Japan)
No. 18 Grigor Dimitrov (Bulgaria) v Aslan Karatsev (Russia)
No. 10 Serena Williams (USA) v No. 2 Simona Halep (Romania)
No. 1 Novak Djokovic (Serbia) v No. 6 Alexander Zverev (Germany)
TBA
No. 1 Ashleigh Barty (Australia) v No. 25 Karolina Muchova (Czech Republic) – 7:00 PM ET
No. 22 Jennifer Brady (USA) v Jessica Pegula (USA) – 7:00 PM ET
No. 5 Stefanos Tsitsipas (Greece) v No. 2 Rafael Nadal (Spain) – 7:00 PM ET
No. 7 Andrey Rublev (Russia) v No. ) Daniil Medvedev (Russia) – 7:00 PM ET