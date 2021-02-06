Australian Open 2021 Day 1 Order of Play, How & Where To Watch Live Stream

Order of play, matchups, TV Channels, and live stream for the day of the Australian Open 2021 tournament, which was delayed due to the global COVID-19 pandemic.

The year’s first Grand Slam had been scheduled to take place at Melbourne Park from 18 to 31 January, but was pushed back to start three weeks later than usual. The tournament will now start on 8 February.

How and Where To Watch Live Stream of Australian Open 2021?

Fans can watch live streaming coverage of the Australian Open on ESPN3 and WatchESPN. USA viewers with high-speed internet will be able to watch the first round action free from the featured courts – Rod Laver Arena, Margaret Court Arena, and John Cain Arena.

Who Will Play On Day One At Australian Open 2021?

A host of title contenders on both the men’s and women’s side will play on the first day of the tournament, as the organizers look for early sparks.

On the men’s side No. 1 Novak Djokovic, No. 3 Dominic Thiem, No. 6 Alexander Zverev, No. 11 Denis Shapovalov, and No. 17 Stanislas Wawrinka are all on the cards for day one.

Meanwhile, No. 2 Simona Halep, No. 3 Naomi Osaka, No. 8 Bianca Andreescu, No. 9 Petra Kvitova, No. 10 Serena Williams and No. 23 Angelique Kerber and among the top seeds slated to play on Monday’s opening day of play.

Williams comes into this year’s Australian Open attempting to secure an elusive record-equaling 24th Grand Slam singles title, while Spain’s Rafael Nadal is seeking a 21st major title that would see him moving clear of Swiss rival Roger Federer on the men’s side.

ORDER OF PLAY, SINGLES – MONDAY 8 FEBRUARY

ROD LAVER ARENA

Morning session – 7:00 PM ET time

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (Russia) v No. 3 Naomi Osaka (Japan) Laura Siegemund (Germany) v No. 10 Serena Williams (U.S.) No. 3 Dominic Thiem (Austria) v Mikhail Kukushkin (Kazakhstan)

Evening session – 3:00 AM ET time

Lizette Cabrera (Australia) v No. 2 Simona Halep (Romania) No. 1 Novak Djokovic (Serbia) v Jeremy Chardy (France)

MARGARET COURT ARENA

Morning session – 7:00 PM ET time

Kirsten Flipkens (Belgium) v Venus Williams (U.S.) No. 23 Angelique Kerber (Germany) v Bernarda Pera (U.S.) Marcos Giron (U.S.) v No. 6 Alexander Zverev (Germany)

Evening session – 3:00 AM ET time

Greet Minnen (Belgium) v No. 9 Petra Kvitova (Czech Republic) No. 11 Denis Shapovalov (Canada) v Jannik Sinner (Italy)

JOHN CAIN ARENA

Morning session – 7:00 PM ET time