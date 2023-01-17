Australian Open 2023 Day 3 Order of play on Jan. 18

Here is the Australian Open 2023 Day 3 order of play and how to watch live television on online streaming in the USA.

Australian Open 2023 Day 3 order of play

MELBOURNE, Jan 17 – Here is the order of play on the main showcourts on Day 3 of the Australian Open 2023 on Wednesday. Both the tournament’s top seeds, Iga Swiatek of Poland and Spain’s Rafa Nadal are in action on the third day so don’t miss them in action.

Swiatek will take on Camila Osorio from Colombia on Rod Laver Arena and the Polish star will be looking to make a statement win in this game. Defending champion Nadal takes on American Mackenzie McDonald in his second round game, also on Rod Laver Arena, while No. 3 seed Jessica Pegula (U.S.) will face Belarus’ Aliaksandra Sasnovich.

Also on the featured list of matchups to watch on Day 3 at the Australian Open 2023 on Wednesday is the clash between USA’s No. 7 seed Coco Gauff, who will take on Emma Raducanu of Great Britain! Follow live results and score

Day 3: Australian Open 2023 on Wednesday, Jan. 18

* Day session: From 11 a.m. local time (0000 GMT)

* Night session: From 7 p.m. local time (0800 GMT)

ROD LAVER ARENA

No. 1-Iga Swiatek (Poland) v Camila Osorio (Colombia)

No. 3-Jessica Pegula (U.S.) v Aliaksandra Sasnovich (Belarus)

No. 1-Rafa Nadal (Spain) v Mackenzie McDonald (U.S.)

Night session

Emma Raducanu (Britain) v No. 7-Coco Gauff (U.S.)

No. 3-Stefanos Tsitsipas (Greece) v Rinky Hijikata (Australia)



MARGARET COURT ARENA

Diana Shnaider (Russia) v 6-Maria Sakkari (Greece)

Alex Molcan (Slovakia) v 6-Felix Auger-Aliassime (Canada)

No. 10-Madison Keys (U.S.) v Wang Xinyu (China)

Night session

John Millman (Australia) v No. 7-Daniil Medvedev (Russia)

Karolina Muchova (Czech Republic) v No. 13-Danielle Collins (U.S.)

JOHN CAIN ARENA

Tomas Etcheverry (Argentina) v No. 15-Jannik Sinner (Italy)

Anhelina Kalinina (Ukraine) v No. 15-Petra Kvitova (Czech Republic)

Shang Juncheng (China) v No. 16-Francs Tiafoe (U.S.)

No. 18-Karen Khachanov (Russia) v Jason Kubler (Australia)

No. 22-Elena Rybakina (Kazakhstan) v Kaja Juvan (Slovenia)