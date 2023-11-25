Backcourt boosts Ohio State to upset of No. 17 Alabama

The backcourt duo of Roddy Gayle Jr. and Bruce Thornton combined for 52 points as Ohio State upset No. 17 Alabama 92-81 in the first round of the Emerald Coast Classic on Friday in Niceville, Fla.

Thornton (29 points) and Gayle (23), both sophomores, each set a career scoring high, and Zed Key added 11 for the Buckeyes (4-1).

Grant Nelson scored 20, Aaron Estrada had 19 and Mark Sears contributed 17 for the Crimson Tide (4-1).

The tournament concludes Saturday when Ohio State plays the winner from Oregon-Santa Clara later Friday. The loser from that game faces Alabama.

The Buckeyes twice built an 11-point lead, the second time at 59-48, before Alabama chipped away to a 61-56 deficit midway through the second half with momentum on its side.

However, Key made two foul shots and Thornton drilled a pair of 3-pointers 19 seconds apart and added two free throws for a 10-0 run to increase the gap to 71-56 with 8:10 to play.

The Crimson Tide entered the game second in the country in scoring (101.8) on the strength of being first in 3-point shooting success (48.9 percent), but they were 9 of 30 (30 percent) from long range on Friday.

Meanwhile, the Buckeyes hit 10 of 18 (55.6 percent) from beyond the arc. Ohio State also made its first 14 free throws and finished 28 of 30.

There were 50 fouls, 34 in the second half. Of the 56 combined free throws, 48 came after halftime.

The Buckeyes held a 38-33 halftime lead with Thornton scoring 14 points to nearly match his 15.3 season average. The point totals were both the most allowed by the Crimson Tide in a first half and the fewest they’ve scored this season.

Alabama was up 19-13 with 11 minutes left in the half for its largest advantage before the Buckeyes pulled ahead 22-20 on a Key rebound basket. Ohio State had a 6-2 run to finish the half.

Ohio State played a ranked opponent for the second time, having lost 73-66 at home to then-No. 15 Texas A&M on Oct. 10. Thornton scored 24 in that defeat.

–Field Level Media