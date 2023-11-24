Backup Marshall Meeder’s FG lifts No. 17 Iowa over Nebraska

Backup kicker Marshall Meeder kicked a 38-yard field goal as time expired to give No. 17 Iowa a 13-10 win at Nebraska in a Big Ten Conference game on Friday afternoon in Lincoln, Neb.

Meeder, a transfer from Central Michigan who had not appeared in a game this season, was called on for the game-winning kick after starter Drew Stevens had a pair of field goals blocked in the first half.

Iowa defensive lineman Ethan Hurkett intercepted a pass near midfield with 15 seconds left and Leshon Williams broke off a 22-yard run to set up Meeder’s kick. Williams ran for 111 yards on 16 carries.

Iowa (10-2, 7-2) won the Heroes Trophy despite being outgained 264-257 and managing only 57 yards in the second half.

The Hawkeyes improved to 5-1 in one-score games and will play next week in the Big Ten championship game in Indianapolis.

Nebraska (5-7, 3-6) dropped its fourth straight game, all by one score, to miss out on a bowl game for the seventh straight season.

Iowa led 10-7 at the half, but Nebraska tied it on a 44-yard field goal from Tristan Alvano with 6:18 left in the third quarter. Alvano had a chance to give the Cornhuskers a lead with 5:07 left in the fourth but his second 44-yard attempt sailed wide left.

Nebraska’s Tommi Hill intercepted Iowa’s Deacon Hill near midfield with 31 seconds left before Cornhuskers quarterback Chubba Purdy matched that interception. Purdy also lost a fumble as Nebraska turned it over three times, giving it an FBS-worst 31 turnovers this season.

Iowa got the scoring going early in the second quarter on a 1-yard Deacon Hill run, a touchdown set up by his 37-yard pass to tight end Steven Stilianos.

The Hawkeyes made it 10-0 with 5:12 left before halftime on Stevens’ 28-yard field goal. Nebraska got on board with 3:43 left in the second on a 66-yard TD pass from Purdy to Jaylen Lloyd.

–Field Level Media