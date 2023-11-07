balanced-effort-powers-lsu-past-mississippi-valley-state

Will Baker scored 29 points to lead four LSU scorers in double figures and the Tigers never trailed while routing outmanned Mississippi Valley State 106-60 in the season opener for both teams Monday night in Baton Rouge, La.

Jordan Wright added 12 points and Daimion Collins and Tyrell Ward scored 11 each for the Tigers.

LSU shot 57.6 percent from the floor, 53.8 percent on 3-pointers and 70.6 percent on free throws. Wright led the way by making 10 of 11 field-goal attempts, both of his 3-pointers and 7 of 8 free throws.

The Tigers led by as many as 53 points in the second half.

Rayquan Brown scored 17 points, Arecko Gipson had 15 and Donovan Sanders 13 to lead the Delta Devils, who committed 22 turnovers that led to 35 points for the Tigers.

LSU’s Mike Williams III made a 3-pointer for the first points of the game, which set the tone for the early going.

Three of the Tigers’ first five baskets were 3-pointers and they took a 15-7 lead. Six different players scored as they opened a 21-7 lead.

Sanders made a basket for the Delta Devils, but LSU made five straight free throws before another Sanders basket trimmed the lead to 26-11.

Baker’s layup gave the Tigers a 17-point lead midway through the half before Gipson’s basket started a 7-0 run for MVSU.

LSU responded with two layups by Baker and a dunk by Reed to open a 34-18 lead.

The Tigers extended the lead to 40-21 on a dunk by Wright and led by 19 points again before taking a 27-point lead on a dunk by Baker.

They maintained that margin as they took a 56-29 lead into halftime.

LSU had eight players score in the first half as it shot 60 percent (18 of 30).

–Field Level Media