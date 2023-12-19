Hunter Sallis scored 19 points and Wake Forest had a balanced offense in defeating visiting Delaware State 88-59 on Monday night in Winston-Salem, N.C.

Kevin Miller racked up 17 points and five assists, Andrew Carr notched 15 points, Cameron Hildreth added 14 points and reserve Parker Friedrichsen had all 12 of his points on 3-point baskets as Wake Forest (7-3) won its fifth game in a row.

The Demon Deacons trailed by three points 10 minutes into the game, but they were boosted by a 14-0 first-half run. They ended up shooting 47.5 percent from the field for the game.

Martaz Robinson poured in 15 points and Kevin Muniz had 12 points for Delaware State (6-8), which shot 40.7 percent from the floor. That included going 3-for-14 from beyond the 3-point arc.

Wake Forest's lead grew to 20 points less than eight minutes into the second half, with Miller posting six points during that stretch.

Delaware State, which had 18 turnovers, was held to 10 points in the final 9:40.

The Demon Deacons were charted with 24 points off 18 Delaware State turnovers.

Wake Forest led 42-32 at halftime, aided by making seven 3-point shots. Carr had nine points at the break.

During the big scoring run that turned Wake Forest's 21-16 hole into a 30-21 lead, Friedrichsen connected on two 3-pointers and Sallis made four free throws.

Delaware State committed nine first-half turnovers to go with 2-for-9 shooting on 3s.

Since December 2018, the Demon Deacons have won 26 consecutive nonconference home games.

--Field Level Media

Si quieres conocer otros artículos parecidos a Balanced scoring powers Wake Forest past Delaware State puedes visitar la categoría College Basketball News.