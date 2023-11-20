banged-up-oregon-heads-east-to-meet-florida-a&m

Oregon begins a cross-country road trip with an undefeated record and a concerning injury list.

The Ducks will try to keep the positive results coming when facing Florida A&M on Monday night in Tallahassee, Fla., in what will be their first true road game of the season.

This is the first of three games for the Ducks (3-0) in the state of Florida as they’ll play in the Emerald Coast Classic later in the week.

Oregon is trying to get healthy. Nate Bittle wore a brace on his wrist in the second half Friday night vs. Tennessee State.

“We don’t know (the extent of the problem),” Ducks coach Dana Altman said.

Oregon’s N’Faly Dante posted 16 points and 21 rebounds in the season opener vs. Georgia, but he has been out the past two games with knee and hamstring issues. He’s scheduled to visit a specialist in Chicago, so he’s not expected to be with the Ducks at the beginning of the trip.

“Just to see where the problem is, or what the problem is,” Altman said. “So he won’t be at the game on Monday. But, hopefully, we’ll get a good word there.”

The Ducks already are missing forward Mookie Cook because of an ankle injury.

This will be the home opener for the Rattlers (0-3), who’ve only faced teams from Power 6 conferences so far.

Florida A&M’s closest game came with last week’s 89-68 setback at Florida. Love Bettis made his season debut in that game for the Rattlers and pumped in 24 points.

Coach Robert McCullum called the Rattlers’ opening stretch “extremely challenging as usual.”

Florida A&M will need to address rebounding. It has endured a 22.3-rebound deficit per game so far.

Last year, the Rattlers and Ducks met in a season opener in Eugene, Ore., with Oregon cruising to an 80-45 victory. Florida A&M was hurt by 21 turnovers in that game. Dante racked up 16 points and 10 rebounds for Oregon.

The Ducks lead the series 4-0. Monday night’s matchup is part of the Legacy Series between SWAC and Pac-12 teams.

