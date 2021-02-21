Barbados Pride vs Jamaica Scorpions: Watch Super50 Cup Live!

You can watch the live Barbados Pride vs Jamaica Scorpions CG Insurance Super50 Cup battle from the Coolidge Cricket Ground on Sunday online and on your television set. The first ball will be bowled at 1:30 pm local, which is 12:30 pm ET.

Jamaica Scorpions have won the toss and they have decided to bat first. They will be hoping to put some runs on the board to give them a chance of winning today’s game.

After defeating the Leeward Islands Hurricanes by 6 runs under the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium on Friday, the Jamaica Scorpions are again in a must-win situation on Sunday if they want to stay in the hunt for a semi-final place.

“Everyone is in a positive frame of mind going into our next match as the last win kept us in the hunt for qualification, so we are looking forward to it as it is an opportunity for us to be at our best,” Jamaica head coach Andre Coley told the Jamaica Sunday Observer.

Barbados is currently sitting in fourth place in the standings with four points, the same as Jamaica, so the Scorpions will move into a semi-final spot to join Trinidad and Tobago Red Force (20 points), Guyana (12 points), and Windward Islands Volcanoes (eight points).

(LIVE on TV & Windies Cricket YouTube)

WATCH ON TV:

Caribbean – ESPN Caribbean

USA – ESPN +

UK – BT Sport

NZ – Sky NZ

India – Fancode

WATCH ON YOUTUBE. Click HERE

Australia

Africa

Pakistan

Canada

Bangladesh

Middle East

Nepal

Bhutan

Maldives

PNG

LISTEN ON YOUTUBE. Click HERE

Radio Commentary available worldwide

SIR VIVIAN RICHARDS STADIUM MATCHES

(LIVE on Windies Cricket YouTube)

Available Worldwide (except India)

India – Fancode

WATCH ALL Sir Vivian Richards Stadium matches !

Live Radio (Caribbean )