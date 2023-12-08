Battle-tested Kansas State takes aim at LSU

Kansas State is getting used to playing overtime games.

More importantly, it’s getting used to winning them.

The Wildcats (7-2) have gone into overtime and won in each of their last three games heading into Saturday afternoon’s contest against host LSU in Baton Rouge, La.

Kansas State recorded a 72-71 win over visiting Villanova on Tuesday night in the Big 12/Big East Battle.

“I like where we’re at,” Wildcats coach Jerome Tang said. “Everybody would like to be undefeated right now and you’d say, ‘Coach, do you really want to play all these overtime games?’ Well, maybe if we don’t play those other two overtime games, we’re not poised in this one.”

Kansas State’s overtime streak began with an 88-78 victory over Oral Roberts on Nov. 28 and continued with a 75-74 victory against North Alabama last Saturday. Tylor Perry’s 3-pointer with seven seconds left in the extra period produced the latest victory after the Wildcats overcame a four-point deficit in overtime.

“Even when we were down four, we didn’t get rattled,” Tang said. “Those are the things that come from being in those overtime games. … That’s the blessing of this journey that we’re going through.”

The Wildcats, who also beat Providence in overtime on Nov. 17, will be playing on their opponent’s home-court for the first time this season Saturday.

The Tigers (5-3) were in danger of entering overtime themselves in their last game despite holding a 15-point lead in the second half. Visiting Southeastern Louisiana used a 14-4 run to get within three points with 30 seconds remaining before Jordan Wright made four free throws to seal a 73-66 victory on Dec. 1.

“I’m proud of our players getting their composure back together and finding a way to win,” LSU coach Matt McMahon said.

Guard Mike Williams III had a season-high 15 points, four assists, four rebounds, one steal and just one turnover in 30 minutes.

“Mike was terrific,” McMahon said. “He’s a competitor, he’s a winner. He loves to work, he wants to be coached.”

–Field Level Media