Bayern Munich sack Julian Nagelsmann, set to hire Thomas Tuchel- report

MUNICH, Germany (23 March 2023) – Bayern Munich have parted ways with their manager Julian Nagelsmann, as per reports from Fabrizio Romano. The club is said to be bringing in former Chelsea coach Thomas Tuchel as his replacement.

The Bundesliga champions hired Nagelsmann in April of 2021 after he left RB Leipzig, where he had achieved great success. Nagelsmann guided Bayern to a historic 10th consecutive Bundesliga title last season. However, the team is currently experiencing a dip in form in domestic competition, with Borussia Dortmund leading the table by a point, and Bayern just four points ahead of third-placed Union Berlin.

Bayern suffered a 2-1 defeat to Bayer Leverkusen on Sunday, which allowed Dortmund to move into the top spot in the standings. Despite reaching the quarterfinals of the Champions League this season, the club has decided to make a change in management.

Tuchel, who departed Paris Saint-Germain at the beginning of 2021, took over as Chelsea’s manager and led them to the Champions League title in his first six months in charge.

However, Chelsea’s poor start to the 2022-23 season resulted in Tuchel being replaced by Graham Potter.

Bayern will face Manchester City in the quarterfinals of the Champions League in April. With Tuchel now set to lead the Bavarian club, the team will be looking to improve their domestic form and progress further in the competition.