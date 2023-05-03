baylor-adds-5-star-c-yves-missi-to-2023-recruiting-class

Five-star big man Yves Missi committed to Baylor’s 2023 recruiting class on Wednesday. The 6-foot-10 center reclassified from the Class of 2024, in which he

Five-star big man Yves Missi committed to Baylor’s 2023 recruiting class on Wednesday.

The 6-foot-10 center reclassified from the Class of 2024, in which he was ranked No. 15 overall and No. 3 at his position by the 247Sports composite.

He chose Baylor over UConn, DePaul, Georgia Tech and Indiana, and joins a loaded incoming class that includes McDonald’s All-American guard Ja’Kobe Walter and four-star guard Miro Little.

Missi was born in Belgium and grew up in Cameroon. He played high school ball last season at Prolific Prep in Napa, Calif.

“I feel like I am ready to to play at that level,” Missi told 247Sports. “I had a good year at Prolific and feel like I got better but I’m looking forward to getting much better at Baylor and to start working with the coaches and getting ready.

“I like the work they do with all of their big men and in the past they’ve coached some of the best big men in the country. They have a way that they play but they are always adjusting to their players and I think Baylor is the right place for me and I think I will get better and reach my potential.”

Baylor finished 23-11 (11-7 Big 12) last season, losing to Creighton in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

–Field Level Media