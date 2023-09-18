Baylor QB Blake Shapen not ready; Sawyer Robertson starts vs. Texas

College Football News September 18, 2023
Blake Shapen needs at least another week before he’s cleared to return as Baylor’s starting quarterback.

Head coach Dave Aranda said Monday that the Bears anticipate Sawyer Robertson in the starting lineup when Baylor hosts No. 3 Texas on Saturday.

The Mississippi State transfer was intercepted deep in Baylor territory in a 13-all game with Utah that gave the Utes the field position needed for a game-winning touchdown on Sept. 9.

Aranda previously cited Robertson’s “contagious spirit” teammates respond to knowing “with him, we’ve got a great chance.”

Shapen suffered a knee injury in the Bears’ season-opening loss to Texas State, 42-31. Baylor beat Long Island 30-7 last week to improve to 1-2.

Texas (3-0) opens Big 12 play in Waco on Saturday following a 31-10 over Wyoming.

