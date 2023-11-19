baylor-scheierman,-no.-8-creighton-blast-texas-southern

Baylor Scheierman recorded 23 points, nine rebounds and six assists to help No. 8 Creighton roll to an 82-50 victory over Texas Southern on Saturday night at Omaha, Neb.

Trey Alexander scored 20 points and added eight assists and seven rebounds for the Bluejays (4-0). Alexander has scored 20 or more points in all four games, marking the longest season-opening streak of 20-point efforts for a Creighton player since National Player of the Year Doug McDermott did it six straight times to start the 2013-14 season.

Ryan Kalkbrenner added 16 points and 10 rebounds for Creighton, which held a 48-37 rebounding advantage.

Zytarious Mortle scored 14 points for Texas Southern (0-4), which scored its second-fewest points of the season.

Creighton shot 46 percent from the field, including 14 of 40 from 3-point range.

Texas Southern made 30 percent of its shot attempts and was 4 of 15 from behind the arc.

Mortle ended an 8-0 run for Texas Southern with back-to-back jumpers that cut the Tigers’ deficit to 61-44 with 9:42 left in the contest.

Kalkbrenner scored on a dunk 27 seconds later to start a 20-0 knockout run for the Bluejays. Scheierman added a jumper from the right corner, and Kalkbrenner converted a layup to push the margin to 23.

Scheierman, Mason Miller and Alexander all drilled 3-pointers and Scheierman followed with a layup to increase the lead to 78-44 with 3:56 remaining.

Creighton cleared the bench 31 seconds later before Isaac Traudt knocked down a 3-pointer to end the run as the lead reached 37 with 3:14 left.

Texas Southern’s Kehlin Farooq hit a jumper with 2:55 left to halt the Bluejays’ spurt.

Alexander scored 15 first-half points to help Creighton lead 47-27 at the break.

Texas Southern scored the first two points of the game before the Bluejays scored 17 of the next 19 to take a 13-point lead.

Kalkbrenner’s hook shot increased the lead to 38-18 with five minutes remaining in the first half. A short time later, Alexander made two treys and Scheierman hit one as Creighton used a 9-2 run to make it 47-24 with 1:12 left in the half.

The Bluejays continued their assault in the second half and Scheierman made two free throws to push the lead to 56-31 with 14:11 left in the contest.

