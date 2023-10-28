bc-slips-past-uconn,-extends-win-streak-to-four

Kye Robichaux posted his second straight two-touchdown game as Boston College held off visiting UConn for a 21-14 win in its Saturday nonconference finale at Chestnut Hill, Mass.

Robichaux racked up 112 yards on 23 carries as the lead rusher for the Eagles (5-3), who responded to UConn’s opening score with three straight touchdowns and held on for its fourth consecutive win.

BC held a 433-222 advantage in total offense.

Eagles quarterback Thomas Castellanos was 16-of-24 passing for 151 yards and a touchdown to Alex Broome, who was one of nine different BC receivers to catch a pass. Freshman Jaedn Skeete had four catches for 61 yards.

Cam Edwards led UConn (1-7) with 89 yards rushing and a touchdown on 16 carries. The Huskies managed only 92 net yards on the ground.

UConn QB Ta’Quan Roberson went 11-of-24 passing for 130 yards. Huskies linebacker Tui Faumuina-Brown had a game-high 12 tackles.

After UConn defensive end Pryce Yates recovered a Castellanos fumble, Edwards’ running and a pair of Roberson third-down completions helped the Huskies drive for a touchdown with 4:26 left in the first quarter. Jelani Stafford powered in for the 1-yard score.

The Eagles responded on the ensuing possession as Robichaux’s 5-yard run capped a 10-play, 75-yard drive in 4:17. A 17-yard Castellanos run and 15-yard toss to Lewis Bond set up the touchdown before the opening quarter ended.

Broome led BC’s go-ahead drive, logging four rushing plays before coming out of the backfield for a 6-yard touchdown pass from Castellanos on the third down. The 12-play, 66-yard drive took 6:02 off the second-quarter clock.

BC forced a turnover on downs at the UConn 40-yard line before halftime, but Castellanos had a throw to the end zone intercepted by Malik Dixon-Williams.

Emmett Morehead started the second half at quarterback for the Eagles, leading a 14-play drive that fell short after Liam Connor’s 44-yard field goal attempt went wide right.

Castellanos returned for BC’s next series, completing passes to Jaden Williams and Charlie Gordiner before Robichaux’s 13-yard touchdown run up the middle made it 21-7 with 40 seconds left in the third.

The Huskies made it a one-possession game when Edwards rushed to the right for a 30-yard score 1:09 into the fourth. UConn’s Noe Ruelas’ was just short on a 54-yard field goal with 6:44 left, ending an eight-play drive.

–Field Level Media