BC, Vanderbilt bid to bounce back in ACC/SEC Challenge matchup

Vanderbilt and Boston College will look to return to the win column when they meet in the ACC/SEC Challenge on Wednesday night in Nashville.

Boston College (4-2) is coming off losses to Colorado State (86-74 score) and Loyola Chicago (71-68) in the Hall of Fame Classic in Kansas City, Mo. The Eagles had a 66-57 lead against Loyola with 3:53 to play, but the Ramblers closed the game with a 14-2 run.

“It was a painful way to lose,” Boston College coach Earl Grant said. “It happened quick. We fouled them too many times late in the game, so hopefully we can learn from that.

“We need to be more sound. We just didn’t finish the game. … We can learn a lot from what happened (in the tournament). Go back and improve.”

In its most recent contest, Vanderbilt (3-3) lost 82-67 to Arizona State on Friday in the third-place game at the Vegas Showdown. The Commodores went 5-for-29 on 3-point attempts in the loss.

Vanderbilt opened the Vegas tournament with an 84-78 loss to North Carolina State on Thursday. Tyrin Lawrence (ankle) and Ven-Allen Lubin (hip) returned from injury and made their season debuts against the Wolfpack.

Lawrence scored a team-high 21 points against NC State and had 15 points and six rebounds against Arizona State.

Lubin finished with 16 points and eight rebounds against NC State and added 11 points and six rebounds against Arizona State.

The injury news wasn’t all good for Vanderbilt, however. Ezra Manjon, who injured his ankle on Nov. 17 against Central Arkansas, did not play in the tournament. In addition, Colin Smith didn’t play in the loss to Arizona State after suffering a concussion against NC State.

Manjon is averaging a team-high 18.8 points per game; Smith is at 8.4.

“Once we’re whole, we have a special team,” Lawrence said. “Can’t wait to display that.”

Quinten Post leads Boston College in both scoring (20.8 ppg) and rebounding (9.2 rebounds per game).

Claudell Harris Jr. (12.0 ppg) and Jaeden Zackery (11.7) are the other BC players who are scoring in double figures.

–Field Level Media