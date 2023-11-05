bedlam-burial?-sooners'-title-chances,-dillion-gabriel's-heisman-hopes-plummet

Consecutive defeats have knocked Oklahoma out of the College Football Playoff picture, and have all but sunk the Heisman Trophy hopes of quarterback Dillon Gabriel.

Sporting a 7-0 record just two weeks ago, Oklahoma followed a loss at Kansas with a 27-24 loss in the final rivalry game against Oklahoma State on Saturday. After the game, DraftKings moved the Sooners (7-2, 4-2 Big 12) from +4000 to +20000 to win the national title.

Gabriel completed 26 of 37 passes for 344 yards with a touchdown and an interception, and also had a mishandled snap that led to a fumble in the fourth quarter. The Cowboys recovered and went on to kick a field goal to go up 27-21.

Among the top five Heisman favorites at +1000 just two weeks ago, Dillon entered Saturday at +3500. Those odds skyrocketed to +8000 after the loss to Oklahoma State (7-2, 5-1).

Meanwhile, Sooners running back Ollie Gordon continued his surge. After rushing for 137 yards and two touchdowns in the victory, his Heisman odds shifted from +5000 to +3000. Gordon, who had only 19 carries through the Cowboys’ first three games, has now rushed for 1,115 yards and 10 touchdowns over the past six.

The matchup was the final scheduled meeting between the Bedlam rivals in a series that has been played every year since 1910. The Sooners will move to the Southeastern Conference next season.

Oklahoma State has won five consecutive games and remains tied for first place in the Big 12.

