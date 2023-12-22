bench-scoring-boosts-syracuse-to-win-over-niagara

Sophomore forward Maliq Brown came off the bench to score 15 points and grab a team-high 10 rebounds to help Syracuse earn an 83-71 victory over visiting Niagara on Thursday.

Brown made each of his six field goal attempts and both of his free throws.

Syracuse guard Judah Mintz finished with 18 points, four rebounds and four assists. He entered as the No. 4 scorer in the ACC (19.9 ppg).

The Orange (9-3) received 40 bench points, including 12 from Quadir Copeland. Justin Taylor added 11 points and was the only other Syracuse player who scored in double figures.

Syracuse extended its winning streak to four and improved to 6-0 at home.

Niagara (3-8) trailed 40-33 early in the second half, but Syracuse went on a 9-0 run and had a 49-33 lead following a Taylor jumper with 15:04 to play.

Syracuse led 57-38 after a JJ Starling layup with 12:22 remaining. The 19-point lead was the largest lead in the game. The Purple Eagles failed to get closer than nine points the rest of the way.

Niagara's Luke Bumbalough led all scorers with 26 points. He connected on 6 of his 12 3-point attempts. Niagara received 14 points and 11 rebounds from Yaw Obeng-Mensah and 13 points from Braxton Bayless.

Syracuse shot 33 of 68 from the field (48.5 percent). Niagara made 25 of its 61 field goal attempts (41.0 percent).

Niagara kept things close for most of the first half. It was 17-17 following two Kwane Marble free throws with 9:21 remaining in the half, but Syracuse scored the next 11 points and had a 28-17 lead with 7:01 to play before the break. The Orange led 38-28 at halftime.

Niagara shot 31.3 percent from the field in the first half (10 of 32) but made 5 of its 12 3-point attempts. Bumbalough made each of the five 3-pointers and scored 17 points in the first 20 minutes.

--Field Level Media

