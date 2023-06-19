Best way to watch Jamaica vs Jordan?

Jamaica and Jordan will battle in a football friendly international on Monday, with the Reggae Boyz aiming to bounce back from their recent 2-1 defeat to Qatar last week. Watch a live streaming coverage of the game on YouTube while it is available.

Jamaica vs Jordan

Jamaica remains without several top players ahead of the CONCACAF Gold Cup tournament group games, which start this week, and coach Heimer Hallgrimsson will be hoping to finish today with a win. Today’s match is at the Wiener Neustadt Ergo Arena in Austria. Kick-off is 8:00 a.m. ET.

“We are first of all trying to gel players in how we want to play. Today will be a totally different approach from against Qatar, not because of the opponents,” Hallgrimsson said in the Jamaica Gleaner.

“But because of how we would like to prepare and be ready for everything that teams in the Gold Cup will throw at us. So we can be ready to change the tactics during a game.

“So that is how we want to use the friendlies, to learn and improve the team but also to look at players to see if these are the players we would like to carry not only for the Gold Cup, but the World Cup in 2026,” he added.

Captain and leading goalkeeper Andre Blake, who missed the 2-1 loss Qatar last week, returns in goal for Jamaica today.

