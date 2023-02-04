[Big 12 Basketball] Oklahoma State starts fast, knocks off No. 15 TCU, 79-73

Kalib Boone scored career-high 25 points, including a huge bucket in the final 30 seconds, as Oklahoma State outlasted No. 15 TCU 79-73 on Saturday afternoon in a wild Big 12 Conference meeting at Stillwater, Okla.

Oklahoma State has won five of its past six games and defeated the Horned Frogs at home for the fourth time in the last five games, but it was far from easy.

The Cowboys (14-9, 5-5 Big 12) led by as many as 19 points early in the second half before the Horned Frogs roared back, tying the game at 59-59 on three free throws by Damion Baugh with 5:41 to play.

The lead changed hands for the next two minutes before Oklahoma State ran off nine straight points to go up 72-65 with 2:07 remaining.

The Horned Frogs cut their deficit to 72-70 with 1:25 left before Boone hit a layup and Caleb Asberry canned a pair of free throws inside of the final 30 seconds to seal the victory.

Asberry added a season-high 19 points for the Cowboys with John-Michael Wright adding 16 points.

Emanuel Miller scored 17 points to lead TCU (17-6, 6-4), while JaKobe Coles hit for 15 points,

Shahada Wells added 14, Damion Baugh had 12 and Charles O’Bannon Jr. contributed 11.

The Cowboys took charge early, scoring the game’s first 12 points while holding TCU without a field goal until a jumper by Coles at the 13:32 mark of the first half. The Horned Frogs battled back to cut its deficit to 37-27 on Coles’ basket with 2:13 left in the first half.

A third-chance dunk by Moussa Cisse and two technical free throws by Asberry allowed Oklahoma State to carry a 43-29 lead into the break.

Boone had 12 points before halftime to lead all scorers while Asberry added 10 for the Cowboys. Oklahoma State outshot the Horned Frogs 47.2 percent to 37.9 percent in the first half that included a 6 of 13 (46.2 percent) showing from 3-point range.

Miller led TCU with eight points at halftime. The Horned Frogs were just 1 of 10 on their 3-point shots in the half and had only seven fast-break points.

TCU owned the first eight minutes of the second half, using a 16-2 run capped by a layup by Baugh to pull to within 51-49.

