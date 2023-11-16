big-12-championship-game-mop-to-be-wwe-‘champion’

The Most Outstanding Player of the 2023 Big 12 Conference championship game on Dec. 2 will get to look just like a WWE champion.

As part of a new agreement between the conference and WWE, the player will be gifted a custom-made WWE championship belt.

“WWE is a global brand that connects with a wide array of audiences,” Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark said Thursday in a news release. “With this partnership, we will integrate WWE and its brand power into one of the Conference’s biggest moments, further strengthening the bridge between sports and entertainment throughout the Big 12.”

No. 7 Texas (9-1, 6-1) is the only one-loss team in the Big 12 and among those in pursuit of a spot in the championship game, which is scheduled to be played Dec. 2 at AT&T Stadium, home of the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys.

Oklahoma State, Oklahoma, Kansas State and Iowa State have identical 5-2 conference records.

Rules regarding how the conference will break a three-way tie — which remains possible with two weeks of the regular season remaining — were amended on Wednesday by the Big 12. The conference contends no rules changes were made, only a few points of clarification.

“In the event of a multiple-team tie, head-to-head wins takes precedence. If all the tied teams are not common opponents, the tied team that defeated each of the other tied teams earns the Championship berth,” the conference said.

–Field Level Media