Big 12 men’s basketball schedule tonight, tv channels, times

The Big 12 men’s basketball schedule tonight includes three games, including the ranked vs ranked AP Top 25 clash between No. 5 Kansas State vs No. 12 Iowa State. No. 10 Texas and No. 11 TCU are also on the Big 12 men’s basketball schedule tonight, Jan. 24.

I am expecting three exciting game in the Big 12 as several top teams face off in potential crucial conference matchups. Read more: No. 17 Baylor sends No. 9 Kansas to third straight loss

First up, the Oklahoma Sooners (11-8, 2-5 Big 12) will travel to Fort Worth to take on the No. 11 TCU Horned Frogs (15-4, 4-3 Big 12) at the Ed and Rae Schollmaier Arena at 8:00 PM on BIG12/ESPN+.

The Sooners currently have a record of 11-8 and a 1-3 record on the road, while the Horned Frogs are 15-4 and a strong 9-2 at home.

Later in the evening, the spotlight shifts to the James H. Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa, where the No. 5 Kansas State Wildcats will face off against the No. 12 Iowa State Cyclones at 9:00 PM on ESPNU.

The Cyclones (14-4, 5-2 Big 12) are a perfect 10-0 on their home court and average 11.8 turnovers per game.

They have a strong record of 14-4 when they have fewer turnovers than their opponents. The line for this game is ISU -5.5 and the Over/Under is set at 133.5 points.

This will be the first time these two teams have faced each other in conference play this season.

The Wildcats (17-2, 6-1 Big 12) come into the game on a two-game winning streak, while the Cyclones are looking to bounce back from a 61-59 loss to Oklahoma State in their last outing.

Finally, the Oklahoma State Cowboys will head to Austin to take on the No. 10 Texas Longhorns at the Moody Center at 9:00 PM on Longhorn Network.

The Cowboys (11-8, 3-4 Big 12) are looking to extend their two-game winning streak and currently have a record of 11-8 and 3-4 in the Big 12. The Longhorns are 16-3 overall and 5-2 in conference play.

The line for this game is TEX -8.0 and the Over/Under is set at 137.5 points. With the Longhorns (16-3, 5-2 Big 12) being favored by 8.0 points and Over/Under set at 137.5 points, it’s sure to be an exciting game.

Big 12 men’s basketball schedule tonight