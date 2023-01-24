Blog

Big 12 men’s basketball schedule tonight, tv channels, times

Tags: , , , ,
You are currently viewing Big 12 men’s basketball schedule tonight, tv channels, times
Big 12 men's basketball schedule tonight

The Big 12 men’s basketball schedule tonight includes three games, including the ranked vs ranked AP Top 25 clash between No. 5 Kansas State vs No. 12 Iowa State. No. 10 Texas and No. 11 TCU are also on the Big 12 men’s basketball schedule tonight, Jan. 24.

I am expecting three exciting game in the Big 12 as several top teams face off in potential crucial conference matchups. Read more: No. 17 Baylor sends No. 9 Kansas to third straight loss

First up, the Oklahoma Sooners (11-8, 2-5 Big 12) will travel to Fort Worth to take on the No. 11 TCU Horned Frogs (15-4, 4-3 Big 12) at the Ed and Rae Schollmaier Arena at 8:00 PM on BIG12/ESPN+.

The Sooners currently have a record of 11-8 and a 1-3 record on the road, while the Horned Frogs are 15-4 and a strong 9-2 at home.

Later in the evening, the spotlight shifts to the James H. Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa, where the No. 5 Kansas State Wildcats will face off against the No. 12 Iowa State Cyclones at 9:00 PM on ESPNU.

The Cyclones (14-4, 5-2 Big 12) are a perfect 10-0 on their home court and average 11.8 turnovers per game.

They have a strong record of 14-4 when they have fewer turnovers than their opponents. The line for this game is ISU -5.5 and the Over/Under is set at 133.5 points.

This will be the first time these two teams have faced each other in conference play this season.

The Wildcats (17-2, 6-1 Big 12) come into the game on a two-game winning streak, while the Cyclones are looking to bounce back from a 61-59 loss to Oklahoma State in their last outing.

Finally, the Oklahoma State Cowboys will head to Austin to take on the No. 10 Texas Longhorns at the Moody Center at 9:00 PM on Longhorn Network.

The Cowboys (11-8, 3-4 Big 12) are looking to extend their two-game winning streak and currently have a record of 11-8 and 3-4 in the Big 12. The Longhorns are 16-3 overall and 5-2 in conference play.

The line for this game is TEX -8.0 and the Over/Under is set at 137.5 points. With the Longhorns (16-3, 5-2 Big 12) being favored by 8.0 points and Over/Under set at 137.5 points, it’s sure to be an exciting game.

Big 12 men’s basketball schedule tonight

Away Home Time Location TV Channels / Streams
Oklahoma No. 11 TCU 7:00 P.M. Fort Worth, Texas (Conf.) TV: Big 12 Now on ESPN+ StatsVideo
Oklahoma State No. 10 Texas 8:00 P.M. Austin, Texas (Conf.) TV: LHN StatsVideo
No. 5 Kansas State No. 12 Iowa State 8:00 P.M. Ames, Iowa (Conf.) TV: ESPNU StatsVideo

MICAH DISNEY | Staff Writer

One of SportingAlert.com contributors and associated staff members. Disney is a free-spirited writer who enjoys sports and the San Antonio Spurs. Follow me on: Follow on Facebook and Twitter

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.