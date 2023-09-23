big-defensive-plays-key-kansas-victory-over-byu

Kansas turned two big defensive plays into 14 points and spoiled BYU’s Big 12 debut by beating the Cougars 38-27 on Saturday in Lawrence, Kan.

Kenny Logan Jr. brought back an interception 30 yards for a touchdown that vaulted the Jayhawks (4-0, 1-0 Big 12) ahead 21-17 on the third play from scrimmage in the third quarter.

At the outset, on BYU’s first possession since joining the conference this summer, Kansas cornerback Cobee Bryant delivered a jarring upper-body hit on Parker Kingston, who fumbled in the backfield. BYU (3-1, 0-1) wanted targeting called, but Bryant recovered and went 22 yards for a touchdown and a 7-0 lead.

The Jayhawks’ Jalon Daniels threw for three touchdowns, and the second one, a 5-yard play to Luke Grimm, extended the lead to 28-20 with 4:53 left in the third quarter.

BYU’s Kedon Slovis completed 30 of 51 passes for 357 yards and two touchdowns but was picked off twice. The Cougars had only 9 yards rushing on 22 carries.

The second interception came on fourth-and-7 from the Kansas 34 late in the third quarter. The Jayhawks took full advantage, as Daniels again went to Grimm, this time for 13 yards, to end a seven-play drive and push the lead to 35-20.

BYU closed to within 35-27 with 8:02 left to play on Keelan Marion’s 6-yard run, but Kansas chewed 6:26 off the clock before getting a 23-yard field goal from Seth Keller to ice the victory.

Daniels went 14 of 19 passing for 130 yards. He also rushed for 54, and Devin Neal carried 17 times for 91 yards.

Darius Lassiter had eight catches for 84 yards and a touchdown, and Isaac Rex had seven receptions for 76 yards for BYU.

Kingston did not return after the fumble. He left the sidelines in the first quarter and returned to the bench without pads.

BYU’s third 10-plus-play drive of the first half led to Will Ferrin’s 33-yard field goal and a 17-14 lead with 4:20 left in the second quarter. The Cougars converted a fourth-and-2 from the Kansas 40 on Slovis’ 16-yard pass to Rex on the 12-play march.

