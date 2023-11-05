Big East volleyball: No. 17 Creighton clean sweep No. 25 Marquette

OMAHA, Neb. (Nov. 5) — No. 17 Creighton extended its winning streak to nine games with a clean sweep against No. 25 Marquette in Sunday’s BIG EAST women’s volleyball showdown. The Bluejays clinched a 3-0 victory at the D.J. Sokol Arena, capping the match with a 25-18, 25-9, 26-24 performance.

Ellie Bichelmeyer Helps Drive Creighton’s Offense

Senior right side hitter Ellie Bichelmeyer led Creighton’s offensive charge with a season-high 14 kills, boasting a .571 hitting percentage. The win propelled Creighton to a 21-4 season record and 12-2 in BIG EAST play.

Back-to-back Preseason BIG EAST Player of the Year, Norah Sis contributed 12 kills, 11 digs, and two assists, while Kiana Schmitt matched the kill count and Kiara Reinhardt added seven kills.

This victory places the Bluejays in a three-way tie for first in the BIG EAST standings, alongside Marquette and St. John’s, all at 12-2 in conference games. [Complete Box Score of Creighton vs Marquette Game]

Junior setter Kendra Wait was instrumental, delivering 40 assists, 12 digs, and four kills. Sydney Breissinger supported the defensive effort with 14 digs and contributed eight assists.

Jenna Reitsma Leads Marquette

For Marquette, junior outside hitter Jenna Reitsma led with eight kills and four digs, with Aubrey Hamilton adding seven kills and six digs.

Yadhira Anchante set up 20 assists for the Golden Eagles, who saw their five-game winning streak end, dropping to a 16-9 overall season record.

With today’s triumph, Creighton improved to 27-7 in all-time matchups against Marquette, with the majority occurring since the Bluejays joined the BIG EAST in 2013.

The win avenges Creighton’s earlier season loss, having been swept by the Golden Eagles at the Al McGuire Center on Oct. 6.

Marquette looks to rebound in their next outings at Georgetown (Nov. 10) and Villanova (Nov. 11).

Creighton is set to continue its campaign on Nov. 10 at Seton Hall.