big-plays-lift-miami-to-overtime-victory-over-virginia

True freshman running back Mark Fletcher Jr. broke two tackles and scored the game-winning touchdown on an 11-yard run as the host Miami Hurricanes earned a 26-23 overtime win over the Virginia Cavaliers on Saturday in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Virginia (2-6, 1-3 Atlantic Coast) went first in overtime, managing a 35-yard field goal by Will Bettridge, a Miami native. Bettridge went 4-for-4 on field goals on the day.

Miami (6-2, 2-2) got the ball and scored on three plays, including the one by Fletcher, who had to tightrope down the right sideline.

In regulation, the Hurricanes also got one of the year’s most spectacular plays — a 26-yard touchdown run by Ajay Allen, who jumped over Jonas Sanker at full speed and kept going, breaking Tayvonn Kyle’s tackle before reaching the end zone for a 10-all tie in the third quarter.

Miami safety Kamren Kinchens also scored on a 29-yard interception return.

Miami kicker Andres Borregales went 3-for-3 on field goals, from 47, 50 and 48 yards.

Hurricanes quarterback Tyler Van Dyke, who returned after a one-game injury absence, struggled for much of the game. He completed 20 of 30 passes for 163 yards and two interceptions. A third potential pick was dropped.

Virginia was led by Mike Hollins, who rushed for two touchdowns, and Malik Washington, who caught 12 passes for 152 yards. Quarterback Tony Muskett completed 24 of 38 passes for 239 yards and one interception.

But it wasn’t enough as the Cavaliers lost to Miami in overtime for the second straight year. Last year, Miami won in four overtimes.

On Saturday, Virginia scored a touchdown on its first possession, going 75 yards on 12 plays, capped by Hollins’ 1-yard run. The biggest play of the drive was Malachi Fields running after the catch for 15 yards to convert a third-and-13.

The Cavaliers took a 10-0 second-quarter lead on Bettridge’s 22-yard field goal. That was set up by a 64-yard pass play to Washington, who broke a tackle and ran an extra 50-plus yards.

With 4:03 left in the half, Borregales’ 47-yard field goal cut Miami’s deficit to 10-3.

In the third quarter, Miami scored on consecutive plays to take a 17-10 lead. First, Allen scored on his spectacular run. Then, Kinchens reached the end zone after his ninth career interception.

On the ensuing possession, Virginia reached Miami’s 6-yard line on first-and-goal. But Miami’s goal-line stand forced a 23-yard Bettridge field goal.

Following Van Dyke’s second interception, Virginia scored on Hollins’ 10-yard run as he dove and clipped the right pylon. That gave the Cavaliers a 20-17 lead with 22 seconds left in the third.

Borregales tied the score 20-20, booting a 50-yard field goal with 9:26 left in the fourth.

The teams traded field goals in the final minutes, setting up overtime.

