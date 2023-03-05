College Basketball News

Big South: UNC Asheville rallies to beat Campbell, earn NCAA bid

March 5, 2023
    Drew Pember scored 29 points and top-seeded UNC Asheville rallied to defeat Campbell 77-73 in Sunday’s Big South tournament final in Charlotte, N.C.

    The Bulldogs (27-7) overcame a 14-point deficit to win their ninth straight game and earn a trip to their fifth NCAA Tournament, their first since 2016.

    Tajion Jones added 24 points for UNCA, who trailed 38-35 at halftime and were down 66-52 with 7:37 left against the seventh-seeded Fighting Camels (16-18). Jones’ 3-pointer with 59 seconds put the Bulldogs ahead 75-73 — their first lead since it was 13-11.

    Jay Pal led Campbell with 26 points and 10 rebounds. Ricky Clemons added 17 points and Anthony Dell’Orso had 12 for the Camels, who were outscored 18-7 in the final five minutes.

    –Field Level Media

