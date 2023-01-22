Big Ten men’s basketball schedule today (Jan. 22)

How many Big Ten games are on the schedule today? There are three men’s basketball games today and you can watch them all live!

Big Ten men's basketball schedule today on Jan. 22

The Big Ten men’s basketball schedule is heating up as teams fight for the top spot in the conference standings. Today you will find details on how to watch the three games on the Big Ten schedule today, plus the respective tip-off times and radio live-streaming information.

Purdue at the Top of the Big Ten Standings

Currently, Purdue leads the way with a 7-1 record in the Big Ten and an impressive 18-1 overall record. As the season progresses, fans will not want to miss a single game, and we have all the information you need to tune in to the action. Read more: Big Ten scores this weekend: Men’s basketball (Jan. 21)

Purdue has had an impressive season so far, with their only loss coming at the hands of Rutgers earlier this month. The team has been especially dominant on the road, with a 5-0 record away from home. As they take on conference opponents, they will look to solidify their spot at the top of the standings and make a run at the Big Ten championship.

Must-See Big Ten Matchups?

There are several key matchups to watch out for this weekend in Big Ten play. One of the most highly-anticipated games will be the matchup between Michigan State and Indiana.

Michigan State currently sits in second place in the conference standings with a 5-3 record, while Indiana has won their last two games to improve to 3-4 in the Big Ten.

This game, to be played at 12:00 P.M. ET in Bloomington, Ind. will be broadcasted on CBS and it will be a great opportunity to see two of the top teams in the conference go head-to-head.

Another crucial game to keep an eye on is Maryland’s visit to Purdue. This game starts at 1:00 P.M. in West Lafayette, IN, and will be broadcasted on Fox Sports 1 USA and will feature two teams with strong records in the conference.

Finally, Minnesota (1-6 in Big Ten play and sits at the bottom of the standings) will visit Michigan at 1:00 P.M. in Ann Arbor, MI. Live coverage of this encounter will be on Big Ten Network. Michigan is currently seated in third place with a 4-3 record in conference play and is 10-8 overall.

How to Watch and Listen to the Games

With so many exciting games on the schedule, fans will not want to miss a single moment of the action. The games will be broadcasted on CBS, Fox Sports 1 USA and Big Ten Network, and can also be streamed live on the internet.

Additionally, fans can listen to live audio streams of the games on Maryland Sports Radio Network, KTLK 1130 AM, 103.5 FM, and through the official Big Ten Network website.

Big Ten men’s basketball schedule today