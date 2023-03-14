big-ten-places-two-on-ap-all-america-first-team

Big Ten big men Zach Edey of Purdue and Indiana’s Trayce Jackson-Davis anchor the 2022-23 Associated Press All-America first team announced Tuesday.

It is the third straight year that the conference produced multiple first-team selections.

They are joined by Houston’s Marcus Sasser, Alabama’s Brandon Miller and Jalen Wilson of Kansas.

Purdue, Houston, Alabama and Kansas all earned No. 1 seeds for this season’s NCAA Tournament.

The All-America second team features UCLA’s Jaime Jaquez Jr., Kentucky’s Oscar Tshiebwe, Gonzaga’s Drew Timme, Arizona’s Azuolas Tubelis and Penn State’s Jalen Pickett.

The third team includes Kansas State teammates Markquis Nowell and Keyontae Johnson, Marquette’s Tyler Kolek, Iowa’s Kris Murray and North Carolina’s Armando Bacot.

–Field Level Media