Big Ten scores this weekend: Men’s basketball (Jan. 21)

Ohio State Buckeyes college basketball. Photo by OSU Athletics

The latest Big Ten scores this weekend, plus the full game recap and box scores. There were two college men’s basketball games played in the Big Ten this weekend — Ohio State and Penn State securing respective wins, while the game between Wisconsin vs Northwestern was postponed due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols within the Wildcats’ program.

Freshman Brice Sensabaugh scored a career-high 27 points when Ohio State broke a five-game losing streak with a 93-77 victory against visiting Iowa in Columbus, Ohio, on Saturday.

Sensabaugh went 10 of 12 from the floor in besting his previous high of 22 points for the Buckeyes (11-8, 3-5 Big Ten) as they ended Iowa’s four-game winning streak. Isaac Likekele had 18 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists and Zed Key contributed 11 points for Ohio State but injured his knee with 21 seconds left following a dunk.

Kris Murray led the Hawkeyes (12-7, 4-4) with 22 points and Filip Rebraca had 15. Sensabaugh’s 3-pointer was followed by two baskets from Key and a free throw by Justice Sueing that gave the Buckeyes eight unanswered points and a 79-63 lead with 5:43 to play, but they had to be wary of another comeback by the Hawkeyes.

Iowa overcame a 21-point deficit to beat Indiana on Jan. 5 and rallied from 10 down in the second half to defeat Michigan in overtime a week later. Fortunately for the Buckeyes, the game wasn’t close at the end.

The losing streak, the longest for Ohio State since the 2018-19 season, featured five straight losses by single digits — by a combined 19 points — for a program record. The first half ended with a whimper as the Buckeyes secured a 37-35 lead.

They went the final 3:17 without scoring while the Hawkeyes went the last 3:06 without a point, committing three turnovers in the process. Ohio State looked like it would take control early when a 12-0 run pumped their lead to 25-15 that was stopped when Murray canned a jumper.

The Buckeyes got boost from a pair of 3-pointers in the first half off the bench by usual starter Sean McNeil, who was a game-time decision after a “dental emergency,” according to a team statement.

He finished with 10 points. The Ohio State victory tied the all-time series 83-83. The teams play in Iowa City on Feb. 16. –Field Level Media

Big Ten scores this weekend: (Jan. 21)

Away Home Result Location Links Wisconsin Northwestern Postponed Evanston, Ill. (Conf.) Iowa 77 Ohio State 93 Final Columbus, OH (Conf.) Box Score Nebraska 65 Penn State 76 Final University Park, Pa. (Conf.) Box Score

Andrew Funk had 23 points, including five 3-pointers, to lead Penn State to a 76-65 victory Saturday over Nebraska in a Big Ten game at State College, Pa. Seth Lundy added 16 points while converting three 3-pointers.

Penn State (13-6, 4-4) finished 11 of 30 from 3-point range. Lundy and Funk were 8 of 17 from beyond the arc. Jalen Pickett also had 12 points and 13 rebounds for the Nittany Lions.

Nebraska (10-10, 3-6) was led by Derrick Walker’s 20 points, six rebounds and six assists. The game was a back-and-forth affair with Penn State never trailing after scoring the first 10 points of the game.

Nebraska went on a 15-5 run to tie the game at 15 with 8:09 left in the half. The Cornhuskers could never take the lead as the Nittany Lions used an 8-2 run that included two 3-pointers by Johnson to build a 26-19 lead with 1:24 remaining in the half.

Nebraska led 29-23 at halftime behind Funk’s 16 points in the first half that included a 4-of-8 performance from 3-point range. The Cornhuskers’ 9-2 run early in the second half again tied the game at 33 but Penn State responded with a 10-3 stretch.

Seven unanswered points by Penn State built the lead to 52-41 with 11:52 left. Nebraska again responded behind Keisei Tominaga, who scored 11 of the Cornhuskers’ 13 points in a span in which they cut the lead to 57-54 with 8:17 left.

Funk then made two layups to help Penn State to increase the lead to 62-54 with 6:40 remaining. Nebraska scored six unanswered points to cut the lead to 72-65 with 1:25 left.

Penn State closed the game with Myles Dread making two free throws and Camren Wynter making a layup with six seconds left. Nebraska’s 3-point shooting (27.3 percent) and free-throw shooting (13 of 24) made it difficult for the Cornhuskers to overtake the Nittany Lions.

Tominaga added 13 points for Nebraska. Sam Griesel had 11 points and five steals and C.J. Wilcher also had 11 points. –Field Level Media