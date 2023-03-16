Bill Self to miss Kansas’ first-round game

Kansas coach Bill Self will miss the Jayhawks’ first-round game of the NCAA Tournament on Thursday as he continues to recover from his recent heart issues.

Assistant coach Norm Roberts, who coached Kansas in the Big 12 tournament, will lead the top-seeded Jayhawks against 16th-seeded Howard on Thursday in Des Moines, Iowa.

Self is with the team in Des Moines.

Per the school’s release, there is hope that Self will be able to coach the team Saturday in its second-round game. Just once in history has a 16th-seeded team defeated a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

Self was just released from the hospital Sunday. Self “arrived at the emergency department Wednesday evening March 8, complaining of chest tightness and balance concerns,” per the school.

Self, 60, underwent a standard heart catheterization and had two stents placed for treatment of blocked arteries, the school said. The school denied late last week that Self had a heart attack.

